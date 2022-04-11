Meet: 2025 OL/DL Joseph Reiff
Name: Joseph Reiff
School: York
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @JosephReiff
Instagram: joseph__reiff
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Fist Football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16135464/61854efcd45ebc0bb0d14c18
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Knox College and Dartmouth college
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a great football player! I’m tall, athletic and able to put on weight. I am also regarded as a great student and friend
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Glenbard West for the first time in 11 years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rashawn Slater. He went to my dream college, later to the NFL and played my position