Meet: 2025 OL/DL Joseph Reiff

Name: Joseph Reiff

School: York

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JosephReiff

Instagram: joseph__reiff

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16135464/61854efcd45ebc0bb0d14c18

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Knox College and Dartmouth college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a great football player! I’m tall, athletic and able to put on weight. I am also regarded as a great student and friend

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Glenbard West for the first time in 11 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rashawn Slater. He went to my dream college, later to the NFL and played my position