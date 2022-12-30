Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Saif Kokoszak

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @saif_kokoszka

Instagram: saifkokoszka

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

My off-season training group is Fist Football I have been working with the coaches there for around a year now

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16328460/6355cc430dcaf80bf09f77af

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Unique qualities I bring to a potential college football program are, I’m a extremely hard worker I’m willing to do whatever it takes to achieve my goals, I’m super competitive and hate losing, and lastly, I would never be a question mark in the classroom.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have to be my freshmen year being the first lower level program to beat South Elgin, and my first varsity game against Fenton.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player right now has to Nick Bosa. He is a player I want my game to be similar too and I just see spots of my personality in him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track