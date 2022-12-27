Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Thomas Klos

School: Fenton

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @ThomasklosOLDL

Instagram: Thomasklos_72

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16569600/632e93809a9b751244895a15

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’ll outwork anyone ahead and under me

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Team workouts and taking a senior night W for me and my seniors

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons, he’s a great person and in my opinion the best linebacker in the league with the most potential and a work ethic I strive to match

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track



