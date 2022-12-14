Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominic Bitz

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @bitzdominic

Instagram: Dominic_bitz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

OL Mafia, and team offseason lifting.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/16180982

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

None Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High football IQ, Leadership quality, Extremely coachable, loves to learn more about the game.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning our conference by beating Leo in a close game this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson because he play offensive line and he has a very likable personality. I like the style of play and aggressiveness that he brings to the game. He brings a swagger that olineman are not usually known for.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Planning on throwing for Track and Field in the Spring.