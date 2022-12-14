Meet: 2025 OL Dominic Bitz
Name: Dominic Bitz
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @bitzdominic
Instagram: Dominic_bitz
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
OL Mafia, and team offseason lifting.
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/profile/16180982
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
None Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High football IQ, Leadership quality, Extremely coachable, loves to learn more about the game.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning our conference by beating Leo in a close game this year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quenton Nelson because he play offensive line and he has a very likable personality. I like the style of play and aggressiveness that he brings to the game. He brings a swagger that olineman are not usually known for.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Planning on throwing for Track and Field in the Spring.