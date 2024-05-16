Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: And Medina

School: LaSalle Peru

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @andymedina05

Instagram: _andymedinaa_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16304467/656ded15478cd9093097f2f4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can bring a combination of great strength, agility/speed and understand what my job is as an Outside Linebacker. I also meet all the academic standards for a NCAA athlete.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my playing career would definitely have to be winning big games and playing with my friends on Friday nights.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, because I love his attitude and the way that he loves the game my goal is one day is to have the attitude that he did.