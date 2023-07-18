Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Brown

School: Thornwood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

Position: OLB/RB

Twitter: _Daniel_Brown24

Instagram: __db24.__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. HeroH

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16809703/63571cffbd74ac0c5c60ef90

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Miami Ohio western Michigan University of Chicago

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, Swagger, good iq and athleticism.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Overtime thriller to clinch playoffs freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bobby Wagner or Fred Warner because they are great coverage linebackers with elite ball skills and can hit.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and basketball