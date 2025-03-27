Meet: 2026 WR/DB Jeremiah Carrera

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jeremiah Carrera

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: `170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @_Jeremiah5

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Lifting/Speed school with coach & team 7on7 team G-Seven

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17820724/6736096b850fb3899a4c3c30

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Being a Great Example Hard work Determination Aggression Knowledge

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to travel for football and experience the world.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn Lynch & Ray Lewis there both dogs and both over came adversity.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Isaiah Brown