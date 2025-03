Georgia didn't make Trae Taylor's top five. But he still wanted to get a look at Athens.

The Bulldogs offered the 2027 Rivals100 quarterback earlier this year. The offer resonated with Taylor, but his top five included Nebraska, Michigan, Illinois, Texas A&M, and LSU.

Taylor still made a visit to Georgia the weekend of March 22 to check out the program. Taylor said the visit "definitely" put the Bulldogs squarely into the picture.

"The visit was great," Taylor said. "I’m so glad I went."