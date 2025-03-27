Meet: 2027 RB/LB Patrick Belk

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Patrick Belk
School: South Elgin
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: `160 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @Patrick_Belk5
Instagram: pattyy_belkk
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23642160/679be60a1b0e20c38f395175
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Competitiveness, and dedication. I'm all about supporting and improving with my teammates.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
South Elgin summer camp. Lots of team bonding and getting work in.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deion Sanders. His swagger and his mindset towards the game as a player and a coach has stuck with me while playing footbal
lDo you play any other sports? If so which ones?
None
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Michael Vander Luitgaren