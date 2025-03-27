Meet: 2027 RB/LB Patrick Belk

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Patrick Belk

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: `160 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Patrick_Belk5

Instagram: pattyy_belkk

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23642160/679be60a1b0e20c38f395175

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Competitiveness, and dedication. I'm all about supporting and improving with my teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

South Elgin summer camp. Lots of team bonding and getting work in.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders. His swagger and his mindset towards the game as a player and a coach has stuck with me while playing footbal

lDo you play any other sports? If so which ones?

None

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Michael Vander Luitgaren