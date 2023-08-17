Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jimmy Lascola

School: Shepard

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Jimmylascola7

Instagram: jimmy.lascola

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17702709/635779d3d45e0606544a10e0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I practice hard, play hard, and put in lots of work to be the best player I can be.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being brought up to Varsity Freshman year, and being able to start for my team last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, because I feel we have a similar play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play Baseball