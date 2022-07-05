Meet: 2025 QB Marcus Thaxton
Name: Marcus Thaxton
School: Morgan Park
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 174 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Da_future25
Instagram: 4._.problems
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
HeroH
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16200663/6194847bab9c5b0ac46475aa
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Iowa State, Duke, Tennessee, Iowa,
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Connection with teammates
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making varsity as a freshman
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady, because of his story bro g the last draft pick and proving everyone wrong