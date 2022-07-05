Meet: 2025 QB Marcus Thaxton

Name: Marcus Thaxton

School: Morgan Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 174 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Da_future25

Instagram: 4._.problems

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

HeroH

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16200663/6194847bab9c5b0ac46475aa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Iowa State, Duke, Tennessee, Iowa,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Connection with teammates

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making varsity as a freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady, because of his story bro g the last draft pick and proving everyone wrong