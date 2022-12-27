Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Patrick Heneghan

School: New Trier

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @pheneghan07

Instagram: @pheneghan07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I Quarterback train with Coach Byron Dawkins at QBWON and Coach Greg Holcomb and Next Level. I speed train with all of the coaches at TCBOOST. I lift with the football team at school.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11769324/6364671290f98f01f801f514

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach’s from Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Akron, Toledo and Illinois are following me.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe that a unique quality that I will bring to a college football program is my ability to be a natural leader. I believe our team is stronger together and by each teammate bringing their best to the field, will result in making great things happen. I do my best on and off the field to exemplify leadership and have been looked at as someone who does the right thing and raises others up.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

This past football season was filled with tons of amazing moments but my favorite was when we beat our rival- Evanston. It was so cool to win the game for the seniors along with our school legacy. This is a game that I am proud to be apart of and will cherish for the rest of my life.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Josh Allen. I love the way he plays the game and I also really admire his charity work outside of football.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball



