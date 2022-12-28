Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaleb Sims

School: Simeon

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB/RB

Twitter: @Sims28kaleb

Instagram: bst.sims

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16173005/6369142a968116093470f8af

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm a leader, a hard worker, I can take constructive criticism, and never scared of any work.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Spending time with my team and putting in the work everyday. And my first year on Varsity winning a city championship and prep bowl

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Maholmes shows the ability to excel as a quarterback as well as an on the field coach and leadership with the team.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Baseball