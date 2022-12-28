Meet: 2025 QB/RB Kaleb Sims
Name: Kaleb Sims
School: Simeon
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: QB/RB
Twitter: @Sims28kaleb
Instagram: bst.sims
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Workouts
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16173005/6369142a968116093470f8af
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I'm a leader, a hard worker, I can take constructive criticism, and never scared of any work.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Spending time with my team and putting in the work everyday. And my first year on Varsity winning a city championship and prep bowl
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Maholmes shows the ability to excel as a quarterback as well as an on the field coach and leadership with the team.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Baseball