Name: Aiden Clark

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Aiden_Clark20

Instagram: Aiden_Clark20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I play baseball and run track during the off season. Morning lifts and speed training with the Naperville Central Coaches

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19499863/653e8ce9f55fcd0a00ce35ec

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm always battling to keep my job. This year, I finally became the official starting running back. But, no matter who we played or what we did in practice, I always felt like I had to fight hard to prove myself. Others, especially the highly-rated athletes, might walk in feeling they're the best and maybe they are, but I'm always clawing at the next guy, even when i’m already at the top.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I scored the game-winning touchdown against Naperville North in the Crosstown Classic with only 36 seconds remaining,on a 30-yard run.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen emerged as a zero-star and zero-offer player, overlooked by colleges coming out of high school. Despite their lack of belief in his abilities, he remained determined, and he eventually proved every school wrong. He never gave up on his dream and lead Wyoming as a QB.