Meet: 2025 RB/FB Larry Stringham
Name: Larry Stringham
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: RB/FB
Twitter: @lstringham4
Instagram: larrstringham6
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16594628/657758d73deaa116747ed228
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i’m very competive i try at everything i do. i put in the work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
going to the state finals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
walter payton he never stopped his feet