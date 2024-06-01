Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaden Hudson

School: Crete-Monee

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: R

Twitter: @Jay99Hudson

Instagram: thakid.jay4x

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19612389/65485dd5066ba406b4cf3548

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and ability to learn

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Building a bond with coaches

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah parsons