Name: Adrian Cooper

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

Twitter: @adrian4cooper

Instagram: @adrocooper

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Daily 6 am workouts, track practice, and 7on7 with my team in the summer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16055113/64fe2221ff0cd70b2441ed6b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Explosive, fast, able to drop into coverage and run with receivers, rbs, te’s, play with effort, able to rush the passer

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the second round of playoffs my Sophmore year and playing

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Harold Perkins, because he’s versatile and I try to mirror my game towards his because he can do a lot of different things