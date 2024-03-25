Meet: 2025 RB/OLB Adrian Cooper
Name: Adrian Cooper
School: Moline
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB/OLB
Twitter: @adrian4cooper
Instagram: @adrocooper
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Daily 6 am workouts, track practice, and 7on7 with my team in the summer
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16055113/64fe2221ff0cd70b2441ed6b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Explosive, fast, able to drop into coverage and run with receivers, rbs, te’s, play with effort, able to rush the passer
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the second round of playoffs my Sophmore year and playing
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Harold Perkins, because he’s versatile and I try to mirror my game towards his because he can do a lot of different things