Meet: 2025 S Deaiden Arnold
Name: Deaiden Arnold
School: Sullivan
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @ArnoldDeaiden
Instagram: Deaiden.arnold
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16038099/6515a2e98cd45a0ac4a7eafb
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. School weightlifting, other sports
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great leader and can read a offense
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being at the Coles County Clash my freshman year and there being 7,000 people watching our game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derwin James, he was the sole reason I love playing defense