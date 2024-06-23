Name: Deaiden Arnold

School: Sullivan

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @ArnoldDeaiden

Instagram: Deaiden.arnold

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16038099/6515a2e98cd45a0ac4a7eafb

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. School weightlifting, other sports

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great leader and can read a offense

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being at the Coles County Clash my freshman year and there being 7,000 people watching our game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James, he was the sole reason I love playing defense