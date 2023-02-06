Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Zook

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @Lukezook25

Instagram: Luke.zook3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Wrestling

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16449685/6355838c3deb72050ce0db2b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Lindenwood, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, North Dakota state, Central Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Smart and aggressive player.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

4OT win against Moline. Going to quarterfinals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling