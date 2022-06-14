 EdgyTim - Meet: 2025 S Sael Reyes
Meet: 2025 S Sael Reyes

Name: Sael Reyes

School: East St. Lous

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @reyes_sael

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Tennessee, Illinois, Murray State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High football IQ cover ground good speed size

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

