Meet: 2025 S Sael Reyes
Name: Sael Reyes
School: East St. Lous
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @reyes_sael
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
NA
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Tennessee, Illinois, Murray State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High football IQ cover ground good speed size
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA