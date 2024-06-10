Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brady Mitchell

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @BradyMitch_48

Instagram:

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127738/636ff59aab92f20aac892aae

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Do weekly plyometrics and speed camps at Acceleration in Naperville. Have worked weekly with Coach Enoch Smith at Starts Up Front for Blocking for 4 years. Regularly catch for QB training at Throw it Deep since 7th grade. Also catch regularly for Next Level and QB Farm.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Work, Football Intelligence, Leadership by example.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being around teammates and coaches working towards common goals. When our team made the playoffs last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Kittle. While he is a great receiver he also prides himself on his blocking ability and helping the teamin the run game.