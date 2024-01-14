Advertisement
Meet: 2025 TE/DE Ben Kolodziej

Name: Ben Kolodziej

School: Crystal Lake Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @benkolodziej45

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting 4 days a week. 2 days of conditioning. Will be part of 7on7 this year as a TE. Running routes and catching passes with my dad.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17911484/653d3f2ec11a240bd822a6bf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Something that sets me apart from other recruits is that I won’t quit no matter the situation, I’m always in pursuit of the ball and hustle. One of my favorite plays I made all year is on my Junior year highlight 2nd clip where I made the tackle 35 yards down field. Never give up!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rivals Crystal Lake South 34-0 in week 5 of the 2023 season. It was an emotional game and I made some big impact plays including a crucial sack. I was also named team of the week

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa. Because he plays defensive end and some one I can watch and learn from. Plus he's just a beast on the field and makes everyone around him that much better.

