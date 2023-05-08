Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Nelson

School: Stevenson

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @lukenelson2025

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Mike Buchannan @mikebuke99, Spear Training in Vernon Hills, Illinois, attend Saturday training at The Football Academy @ Athletico in Northbrook Illinois.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16141429/6417765b32dc1407f0e4bfd6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Stanford, MIT, Washington University in St. Louis

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Academically - I prioritize my responsibilities as a student-athlete and education alongside my athletic goals. As a student athlete I understand the importance of sustaining a high grade point average and I am committed to that goal in high school and through college. (4.6 GPA) currently.

Athletically - I bring a strong work ethic, dedication to improving my skills and willingness to learn and adapt to new coaching strategies. I've completed my sophomore year and was a co-captain and defensive leader of my team. During my sophomore year, I led the team in sacks (19), tackles (over 50). Our defensive team finished the last 5 games of the season without allowing a point. Offensively, our team lost our starting QBs to injury and our offense was limited to rushing. With a 4th string QB, I learned and worked to become a blocking FB and helped our offense with effective blocking, which allowed our offense to score regularly. We finished the last 5 games of our season with DUBs. My upcoming Varsity year I have been nominated as a Huddle leader by my teammates and will work to become a main leader of our team.

Physically - I run a 4.66, 40yd and my strength numbers around my bench, squat, clean, vertical and broad jump continue to improve. My goal by camp (June 2023) is to come in at 200 lbs, strength numbers @ 250 bench, 400 lb squat and 300 clean. I continue to work during the off season to improve my strength and skill. I work with Mike Buchanan (@mikebuke99) - former DE at the University of Illinois and played NFL with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. At Stevenson, my coaches called me the Swiss Army Knife because of my versatility. They were able to put me in multiple positions (DE, TE, Blocking FB, OLB and MLB) With my size, I will likely see my roles at DE and OLB depending on the defensive package.

Personally - I bring a positive attitude, strong character and the commitment to represent my team with integrity and respect. My parents have been my best and strongest mentors, and have taught me the importance of giving back to the community. Both my parents are actively involved with the Jr. Patriots and Stevenson Patriots Football programs (Mother - team mom (Jr. Program and HS Program), Father - Coach and Board Member at the Stevenson Jr. Patriots Program). I follow in their footsteps by being a student coach for our junior football program (Stevenson Jr. Patriots).

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

There are so many, but there are three that stand out. First, it was an honor to have been nominated by my own peers and teammates to be a Huddle leader for my upcoming Varsity year. The next two were performance related and the best defensive showings around games against Glenbrook South (4 sacks, 3 sacks in a row) and Zion Benton where I had 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. My 90-year old grandmother was in the stands for both and it was pretty special to have her there .... one of my biggest fans.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly. I love him because he is a playmaker and one of the smartest football players out there. He isn't the fastest or strongest guy, but that doesn't stop him from relentless pursuing the ball and making big plays. His combination of instincts, versatility, tackling ability and work ethic inspire me to strive for those attributes.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field, Basketball, Baseball, Volleyball