Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jimmy Zarco

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: TE/OLB

Twitter: @Jimmy_zarco

Instagram: Jimmy.zarco

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train at EFT 4 days a week and train with my teammates 4 days a week.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/16549758/Jimmy-Zarco

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I work hard everyday. I don't take days off. I am always competing to make myself and team better. I am also a very versatile player and can see the defensive scheme before it happens.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was catching the game winning 2 point conversion

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Travis Kelce. He has a lot of grit like me, and he is a hard worker. He comes from a humble background and volunteers his time. I volunteer at the VFW any chance I get.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No







