Meet: 2025 TE/OLB Jimmy Zarco
Name: Jimmy Zarco
School: Lyons Township
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: TE/OLB
Twitter: @Jimmy_zarco
Instagram: Jimmy.zarco
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train at EFT 4 days a week and train with my teammates 4 days a week.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/profile/16549758/Jimmy-Zarco
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Western Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I work hard everyday. I don't take days off. I am always competing to make myself and team better. I am also a very versatile player and can see the defensive scheme before it happens.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was catching the game winning 2 point conversion
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Travis Kelce. He has a lot of grit like me, and he is a hard worker. He comes from a humble background and volunteers his time. I volunteer at the VFW any chance I get.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No