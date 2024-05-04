Advertisement
Meet: 2025 TE Trey Peters

The Stage Spring Showcase May 7th 2024
Name: Trey Peters

School: Mahomey Seymour

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @peterstrey1

Instagram: treympeters

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15972367/65407ae4ab92a5089470f0f3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The relationships I have formed

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

