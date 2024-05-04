Meet: 2025 TE Trey Peters
Name: Trey Peters
School: Mahomey Seymour
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @peterstrey1
Instagram: treympeters
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15972367/65407ae4ab92a5089470f0f3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The relationships I have formed
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA