Meet: 2025 WR Chase Oglesby
Name: Chase Oglesby
School: Marian Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR/RB
Twitter: @ChaseOnTheCase0
Instagram: ChaseOnTheCase___
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16855444/6564115847970807d06d6942
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I train with HPF (High Performance Fitness) and I played 7on7 for Stamped Elite
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, great energy, hard work, and discipline
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Learning from the seniors last year and my game against Benet during my sophomore season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tyreek Hill is my favorite football player because my game relates to him the most and because I love the way that he carries himself outside of football and off the field as well.