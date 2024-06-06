Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Chase Oglesby

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @ChaseOnTheCase0

Instagram: ChaseOnTheCase___

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16855444/6564115847970807d06d6942

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I train with HPF (High Performance Fitness) and I played 7on7 for Stamped Elite

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, great energy, hard work, and discipline

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Learning from the seniors last year and my game against Benet during my sophomore season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek Hill is my favorite football player because my game relates to him the most and because I love the way that he carries himself outside of football and off the field as well.