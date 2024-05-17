Meet: 2025 WR Coy Taylor
Name: Coy Taylor
School: St Joseph Ogden
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram: coy_t11
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16315192/654bcbc290ef3801d47a49af
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Toughness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing the sport I love with my buddies and making memories like winning our rivalry games and playoff games
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cee Dee lamb he’s very talented and fun to watch