Name: Coy Taylor

School: St Joseph Ogden

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @coy_t11

Instagram: coy_t11

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16315192/654bcbc290ef3801d47a49af

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Toughness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing the sport I love with my buddies and making memories like winning our rivalry games and playoff games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cee Dee lamb he’s very talented and fun to watch