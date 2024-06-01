Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Devan Draughton

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @DevanDraughon

Instagram: Doit4glo

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16193314/6325fca9176c7509c48088f0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership able too adapt and read the room

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank dell the way he’s shifty and gets up around the field