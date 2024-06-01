Meet: 2025 WR/DB Devan Draughton
Name: Devan Draughton
School: Plainfield North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @DevanDraughon
Instagram: Doit4glo
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16193314/6325fca9176c7509c48088f0
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership able too adapt and read the room
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tank dell the way he’s shifty and gets up around the field