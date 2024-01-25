Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Stevan Gavric

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Stevan_Gavric33

Instagram: gavric.stevan

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Midwest Boom National

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16399119/654b20402ab16704241c993b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a versatile WR that excels at the outside . My height and speed as well as my ability to high point the football (38' vertical) makes me uncobverable. I had a breakout Junior season and plan on being active this winter playing with Midwest BOOM National 7v7. I will do whatever it takes to take my HS team to the 6A championship!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Just battling with my teammates even through some tough loses. I feel that bonded us even closer , we have so much talent , Im excited for my senior year!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields, He does it all , amazing all around athlete