Name: Jayden Marshall

School: Crete-Monee

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 140 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Marshalljayden3

Instagram: j.jaydenmarshall

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

On my off season I go to a professional trainer to get stronger by building muscle and get faster. I also train for track and participate in track and field. And I also work with a coaching agency on my specific position on the field as a DB to get better for next season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19612555/6552a76a4ba8580f4cb4780e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a fast learner and a great team player. I am dedicated to getting better and contributing great things for my team. I play hard till the clock runs out. My coaches and teammates will be able to depend on me on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being the youngest player on the field as a freshman and sophomore and playing against the best varsity D1 receivers in my state who were mainly seniors was huge for me. My coaches believed in me. To be one of the best I have to line up against the best. It was great to be in that group and perform well with my varsity brothers.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

One of my favorite players is Travis Hunter.