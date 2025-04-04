Meet: 2027 WR Ryan Franze

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ryan Franze

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @ryanfranze11

Instagram: R.franze11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training 7v7 Illinois, ETS Speed and Strength Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19518827/67362c7b721fc87ae30a03bb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My route running and ability to create separation and quick breaks allows me to consistently get open. My speed and strength give a competitive advantage and my ability to get off the ball. My awareness and ability to track the ball in flight allows me to get open and make plays deep.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Making All- State, All- Area and All Conference as a sophomore and making the playoffs last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

DK Metcalf- He is a physical wide receiver that is strong and runs great routes.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

David Lopez