Meet: 2026 DE Sean Kerr

Name: Sean Kerr

School: Rolling Meadows

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @seankerr81

Instagram: @seannkerr1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18158360/6539f11c6e8ba5133c7157c1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I think I have a well developed understanding of the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Probably team dinners and bonding with teammates outside off practice.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly because of his IQ and instinct.

