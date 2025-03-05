Meet: 2026 DL Sam Strockbine

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Sam Strockbine

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DT/DE

Twitter: @Sam_STrockbine

Instagram: Sam._.Strockbine

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17753078/6729310ac232bc0507727dd8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, Pushing others to work hard

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the state championship in my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ watt, The energy he brought and the work he put in to be better than everyone else

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Blayne Sission