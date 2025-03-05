Meet: 2026 DL Sam Strockbine

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Sam Strockbine
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DT/DE
Twitter: @Sam_STrockbine
Instagram: Sam._.Strockbine
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17753078/6729310ac232bc0507727dd8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working, Pushing others to work hard
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the state championship in my sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ watt, The energy he brought and the work he put in to be better than everyone else
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Blayne Sission