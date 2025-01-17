Meet: 2026 LB Nick Hachigian

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nick Hachigian

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @nickhachigian

Instagram: @nickhachigian

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training WIN Performace and Flahive

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18024075/6743f8e223225e7847824481

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and I bring enthusiasm

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was winning the conference this past year against Glenbrook South

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Antonio Brown because I grew up watching him all the time

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams