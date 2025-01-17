Meet: 2026 LB Nick Hachigian

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Nick Hachigian
School: Maine South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @nickhachigian
Instagram: @nickhachigian
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training WIN Performace and Flahive
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18024075/6743f8e223225e7847824481
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and I bring enthusiasm
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was winning the conference this past year against Glenbrook South
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Antonio Brown because I grew up watching him all the time
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams