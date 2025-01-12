Meet: 2026 OL Brady Williamson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brady Williamson

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @bradywilliamso

Instagram: williamsonbrady_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Fist Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17774941/672ba7d2742f7fc527255b05

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic and my willingness to learn

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning against Prairie Ridge week 7 to secure a playoff berth

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Zack Martin. His leadership and dedication both on and off the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Gavin Tinch Prairie Ridge or Joe Pettit Geneva