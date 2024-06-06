Meet: 2026 OL/DL Kiernan Duncan
Name: Kiernan Duncan
School: West Aurora
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @kieranduncan89
Instagram: trouble.54
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18143734/654d280d688ec50298aa9588
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I will always compete to beat the guy next to me
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having the best game of my high school career in a state playoff game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Maxx Crosby, he’s first in and last out of training and always says more is required.