Meet: 2026 OL/DL Kiernan Duncan

Name: Kiernan Duncan

School: West Aurora

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @kieranduncan89

Instagram: trouble.54

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18143734/654d280d688ec50298aa9588

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will always compete to beat the guy next to me

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having the best game of my high school career in a state playoff game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby, he’s first in and last out of training and always says more is required.

