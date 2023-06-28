Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: John Bargen

School: Dunlap

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JBargen1821

Instagram: John Bargen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Throw it deep

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2L047K

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a very smart player that knows how to read defenses. I have good size and a good arm. I also am a great leader and am not afraid to step up to lead a team

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning a d1 nation championship with my spring team. Starting as a freshman and getting good playing time on varsity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. I feel like him and I are a good comparison. I’m a little more athletic but our play style is similar. I like his winning mentality and feel that’s a big part of me too

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball