Name: Leo Slepski

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Leoslepski_2026

Instagram: leoslepski_10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy 7v7, Nxt level quarterback training, Qbwon, Galgano performance systems.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MewEC

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The desire to be great along with never settling for less than the best. I’m always striving to be the best version of myself.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The opportunity to start on varsity as a sophomore and getting to the semi-finals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Justin Herbert. I have followed him since his time at Oregon. Justin has always been the loudest leader on and off the field. He has always performed well on the field while upholding his outstanding grades and contributions to his community.