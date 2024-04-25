Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Payton Woker

School: Freeport

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @PaytonWoker

Instagram: Paytonwoker

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16319739/653803a5c11b1b0e147466cd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, seeing multiple perspectives

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Throwing and running my first touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cj stroud he has a unique playing style and finds a way to win