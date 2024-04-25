Meet: 2026 QB Payton Woker
Name: Payton Woker
School: Freeport
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @PaytonWoker
Instagram: Paytonwoker
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16319739/653803a5c11b1b0e147466cd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, seeing multiple perspectives
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Throwing and running my first touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cj stroud he has a unique playing style and finds a way to win