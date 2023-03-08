Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Steven Armbruster

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @steven_arm5

Instagram: 5teven.armbruster

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19102454/63fbfbefff020c0c309a5d4d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a good leader, and I work very hard in the classroom and weight room.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I was elected captain of our team by my team mates, and we won the CCL green freshman championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady is my favorite because he is often referred to as a leader, hard worker, and great teammate

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball