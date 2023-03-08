Meet: 2026 QB Steven Armbruster
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Steven Armbruster
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @steven_arm5
Instagram: 5teven.armbruster
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19102454/63fbfbefff020c0c309a5d4d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a good leader, and I work very hard in the classroom and weight room.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
I was elected captain of our team by my team mates, and we won the CCL green freshman championship.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady is my favorite because he is often referred to as a leader, hard worker, and great teammate
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball