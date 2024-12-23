Meet: 2026 RB/DE Lucas Kramer

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Lucas Kramer

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: RB/DE

Twitter: @LucasKramer_43

Instagram: @kramer_lucas33

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I will be doing top gun

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17822534/66e8e41395507ae1a99f9f18

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a blue collar type of guy. I get the job done with no complaints. I’m a very coachable prospect. I’m willing to do whatever it takes for a college program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring the game opening touchdown in both my 2 years on varsity so far.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry because he is a between a mass monster who can make cuts on a dime

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes 2 years and counting

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joe Barna or Talyn Taylor