Meet: 2026 RB/DE Lucas Kramer

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Lucas Kramer
School: Glenbard North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: RB/DE
Twitter: @LucasKramer_43
Instagram: @kramer_lucas33
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training I will be doing top gun
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17822534/66e8e41395507ae1a99f9f18
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a blue collar type of guy. I get the job done with no complaints. I’m a very coachable prospect. I’m willing to do whatever it takes for a college program.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring the game opening touchdown in both my 2 years on varsity so far.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derrick Henry because he is a between a mass monster who can make cuts on a dime
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes 2 years and counting
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Joe Barna or Talyn Taylor