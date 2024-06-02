Meet: 2026 RB/LB Daniel Jasso
Name: Daniel Jasso
School: Bartlett
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @daniel_jasso5
Instagram: daniel_jasso27
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18477940/6539b7689a911c05544a4260
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworking, Leader, Coachable.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning All conference and team defensive MVP
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Fred Warner because of his IQ, and his instincts in the game.