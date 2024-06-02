Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daniel Jasso

School: Bartlett

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @daniel_jasso5

Instagram: daniel_jasso27

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18477940/6539b7689a911c05544a4260

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, Leader, Coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning All conference and team defensive MVP

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner because of his IQ, and his instincts in the game.