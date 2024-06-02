Meet: 2026 RB/LB Stephen Winkler
Name: Stephen Winkler
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @swinklermchs27
Instagram: stephen.winkler_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18456804/6565e40e06614005242ff20b
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Caravan Tough SportSpace
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, strength, speed and ability to find the football.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being asked to be part of the Varsity playoff roster as a Sophomore.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke Kuechly