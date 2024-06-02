Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Stephen Winkler

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @swinklermchs27

Instagram: stephen.winkler_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18456804/6565e40e06614005242ff20b

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Caravan Tough SportSpace

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, strength, speed and ability to find the football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being asked to be part of the Varsity playoff roster as a Sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly