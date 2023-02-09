Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Phillip Goodrich Jr.

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @phillipgoodrich

Instagram: @pgoodrich_2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I am currently on my Highschool Varsity Wrestling Team. I went 22-0 on fresh/jv and was brought up to Varsity. I have a strength/speed and agility program outside of school.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17754517/633321e6bd6a7105c4ec27aa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed and agility, vision and ability to create, first step quickness, overall strength and power.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Love competing. Starting on Varsity as a freshman at my Highschool, getting invited to compete at the All American Combine in San Antonion. I try to get to all the showcases and camps I can. I try to push myself to get better and better with every rep. Being able to compete at the top level as a freshman this year has been a really great experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I have MANY!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and baseball possibly track this spring.