Meet: 2026 RB Tyler Zdon
Name: Tyler Zdon
School: Grant
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @TylerZdon
Instagram: tylerzdon7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18617980/6560f869c11b1c082c306d59
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i’m real coachable, i read defenses well and im fast and electric
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
scoring touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
barry sanders, because how electric he is how good he is on his feet