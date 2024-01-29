Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler Zdon

School: Grant

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @TylerZdon

Instagram: tylerzdon7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18617980/6560f869c11b1c082c306d59

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i’m real coachable, i read defenses well and im fast and electric

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

scoring touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

barry sanders, because how electric he is how good he is on his feet