Meet: 2026 SS Jaydan Simmons

Name: Jaydan Simmons
School: Hillcrest
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: SS
Twitter: @JaydanSimonss
Instagram: 1iljay_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Mitch fitness
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18129371/67286617be3351666e109b25
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Energy ,Competitiveness,Leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Our trip to Minnesota over the summer
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefon Diggs, he is a dog and just plays with swagger
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
King Liggings