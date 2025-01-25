Meet: 2026 SS Jaydan Simmons

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaydan Simmons

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @JaydanSimonss

Instagram: 1iljay_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Mitch fitness

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18129371/67286617be3351666e109b25

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy ,Competitiveness,Leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Our trip to Minnesota over the summer

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon Diggs, he is a dog and just plays with swagger

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

King Liggings