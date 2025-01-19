Meet: 2026 TE/DE Kirby Christensen

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Kirby Christensen
School: Wheaton Warrenville South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Instagram: Kirbychristensen_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Lifting at MSP in Lisle, IL, Track, 7v7 with teammates
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972410/6729263cd02c66eefeff04a1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working, Leadership, Integrity, Getting off blocks, Blocking ability, YAC
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the playoffs in my first year as a varsity starter, and beating our rivals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
George Kittle, because, although he works very hard on and off the field he shows the watching audience that you can have fun while you are doing your job.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Owen Lansu