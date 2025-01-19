Meet: 2026 TE/DE Kirby Christensen

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kirby Christensen

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @Kirby_C10

Instagram: Kirbychristensen_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Lifting at MSP in Lisle, IL, Track, 7v7 with teammates

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972410/6729263cd02c66eefeff04a1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, Leadership, Integrity, Getting off blocks, Blocking ability, YAC

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the playoffs in my first year as a varsity starter, and beating our rivals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Kittle, because, although he works very hard on and off the field he shows the watching audience that you can have fun while you are doing your job.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Owen Lansu