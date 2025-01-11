Meet: 2026 TE Nicholas Angelini

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nicholas Angelini

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @NickAngelini8

Instagram: @angelini_nick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I am training at GPS

Hudl:





What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I don’t miss a day of practice for anything ever, I show leadership, and i’m very coachable. You tell me to fix it and I will work on it until I perfect it.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments were all this year such as getting a pancake block against Bradley in the quarterfinals, My one handed catch v’s Sandburg, and making it to the Semi Finals this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brock Bowers on the Las Vegas Raiders. He is my favorite player because I love the way he plays with his blocking technique and his catching ability

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Gabriel Hill, he is a D1 player that I had to block a lot of the time during our game when we faced Naperville North.