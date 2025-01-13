Meet: 2026 TE/OLB Jack Webb

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jack Webb
School: Mount Carmel Illinois
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: TE/OLB
Twitter: @JackWebb8_
Instagram: webberj4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755852/67840c55d855bc1210807f98
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Energy guy, always bringing energy and keeping the team bonded.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
State runner ups sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julio jones
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Blayne Sisson