Meet: 2026 TE/OLB Jack Webb

Name: Jack Webb

School: Mount Carmel Illinois

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: TE/OLB

Twitter: @JackWebb8_

Instagram: webberj4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17755852/67840c55d855bc1210807f98

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy guy, always bringing energy and keeping the team bonded.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

State runner ups sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julio jones

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Blayne Sisson