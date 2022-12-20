Meet: 2026 WR AJ Jones
Name: AJ Jones
School: Washington
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @aj_jones08
Instagram: aj_jones08
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest Boom National
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/profile/17748681
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
NA
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
First varsity touchdown, Beating rival
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jamarr Chase because he is consistent no matter who is guarding him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No